PSA: Some users are currently unable to log into Twitter

Twitter is down for some users today, with a number of reports showing trouble with the platform’s website and trying to log in.

Reports about Twitter being down started rolling in after 8:49 am PT with Down Detector showing over 50% of the issues being with Twitter.com, while 48% are related to login issues.

For those experiencing the downtime, the iOS app and website hang on a loading screen or say there’s an error.

We’ll keep an eye out on the issues with Twitter this morning and update this post as we learn more. At the time of writing over 4,500 users reported the problems on Down Detector with the majority of affected users appearing to be in the Midwest US.

Are you affected by this outage? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: