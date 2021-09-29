How to watch the new Jon Stewart show on Apple TV+

Jon Stewart is back with a new current affairs series streaming on Apple TV+, named The Problem with Jon Stewart. The show will air every other week, and there’s a companion podcast too. Here’s how to watch the new series …

Each episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart is an hour long and focuses on a single topic, relating to Stewart’s advocacy work and other issues with global consequences. Jon Stewart hosts the conversation in from of a live studio audience.

Although Stewart amassed his following during his award-winning tenure presenting The Daily Show with much satire and comedy, his new series has a more serious tone.

Stewart will still be his funny self, but it’s not meant to be joke-a-minute laughs. For instance, the first episode, ‘The Problem of War’, discusses the impacts of war on soldiers and support staff, as well as the (lack of) after-care support for veterans.

How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart

To watch The Problem with Jon Stewart, you will need an Apple TV+ subscription. On its own, Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year. If it’s your first time signing up, you can get a 7-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also available through the Apple One bundle, and comes free with some mobile phone carrier plans.

You can watch Apple TV+ content on iPhone, iPad, Mac and on the Apple TV box. You can also watch on non-Apple devices by downloading the Apple TV app, available on platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, select smart TVs and more.

There is currently not a TV app for Android phones, tablets or Windows PC. However, you may be able to watch online in a web browser by visiting tv.apple.com.

The TV app combines content from Apple TV+, the iTunes Store, and other streaming apps. To see what you can watch on Apple TV+, click on the tv+ ‘Originals’ tab in the main navigation. The Problem with Jon Stewart will be listed in the Nonfiction Series section.

All Apple TV+ content is available at no extra charge. Check out our full guide for what to watch from Apple’s original movies and TV shows catalog, including Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Foundation, CODA, and much more.

