Apple officially releases SF Symbols 3 and updates for San Francisco and New York fonts

In addition to all the updates for its operating systems, Apple also introduced SF Symbols 3 beta at WWDC 2021 in June. The new version of SF Symbols, which includes more than 600 new icons, is now available to the public as an official release.

For those unfamiliar, SF Symbols is a library of over 3,100 symbols that developers can use in their projects. In addition to 600 new icons, SF Symbols 3 features improved color customization, a new inspector, and improved support for custom symbols.

With over 3,100 symbols, SF Symbols is a library of iconography designed to integrate seamlessly with San Francisco, the system font for Apple platforms. Symbols come in nine weights and three scales, and automatically align with text labels. They can be exported and edited in vector graphics editing tools to create custom symbols with shared design characteristics and accessibility features.

In addition to SF Symbols 3, Apple has also released updated versions of its San Francisco and New York fonts, which are used across multiple interfaces in the company’s operating systems.

Both SF Symbols 3 and Apple’s Original Fonts can be downloaded on the Apple Developer website. A Mac with macOS Catalina or later is required to install SF Symbols 3.

SF Symbols 3 is no longer beta. Also updated San Francisco and New York fonts available.https://t.co/9E0zFVvQ4Ghttps://t.co/JddJPGfnen — Mike Stern (@themikestern) September 30, 2021

