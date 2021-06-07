Apple debuts SF Symbols 3 with over 600 new icons, hierarchical color customization, and inspector

Following the WWDC keynote, Apple has released the first beta of SF Symbols 3. This latest version of SF Symbols includes over 600 new designs developers and designers can use in their apps. The update also includes a new inspector for seeing details about individual symbols.

Apple’s portfolio of symbols now includes updated icons for game controllers, devices, health, and more. There are also now dedicated localized symbols for Arabic, Chinese, Devanagari, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, Latin, and Thai.

In addition to the new symbols, there are also new color customization options that are hierarchical. Developers can also now import custom symbols and use color customization tools.

You can download the latest beta of SF Symbols here.

