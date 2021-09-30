Pok Pok Playroom iOS app gets major boost with new additions to its ‘Busy Board’ for kids

- Sep. 30th 2021 7:25 am PT

The wonderful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has got its latest update today with a big Busy Board expansion. This toy is great for open-ended play that builds memory, spatial awareness, creative thinking, understanding cause and effect, and much more.

As I previously shared, if you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, it offers a truly magical experience. Here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.

Shortly after launching, Pok Pok also won an Apple Design Award and the app has been launching regular updates adding new engaging toys and features. Pok Pok also just won an Academics’ Choice Award.

Here’s everything that’s new in Busy Board:

  • New STEM concepts: magnetism, electricity, and gravity
  • New mechanics, symbolism, and physics
  • New one and two-handed play opportunities
  • New hand-recorded sound effects
  • A wide variety of new sensory-friendly items

Check out a closer look at the new Busy Board in the short video below.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial. After that, it runs $3.99/month or $29.99/year.

