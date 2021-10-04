Intel conducts ‘social experiment’ with Apple fans in latest PC vs Mac ad [Video]

- Oct. 4th 2021 10:50 am PT

0

As Apple continues the incredibly successful transition to Apple Silicon chips in the Mac, Intel continues to downplay the threat. The chipmaker has posted a new video on YouTube in which it claims to have brought Apple fans “together to help them see the power of PC.”

In the four-minute video, which Intel describes as a “social experiment” for “breaking the spell,” the company took 12 “real Apple fans” to a focus group. The Apple fans were led into a room that looks similar to an Apple Store under the guise that they were getting a look at “upcoming devices,” according to Intel’s Ryan Shrout on Twitter.

“Total customization. Many modes. Endless play. We brought 🍎 fans together to help them see the power of PC,” Intel says.

The participants were then asked questions and shown a variety of features that were actually available on PCs that you can buy today.

  • Would you like to customize your computer?
  • What is your laptop missing?
  • What if your laptop could fold into a tablet?

Shrout claims that all of the reactions of the people in the video are “real” and “not scripted.” You can check out the full video below to see for yourself.

Since Apple started the transition away from Intel to Apple Silicon in the Mac, Intel has made a variety of attempts to downplay the threat from Apple. Intel’s “GoPC” ad campaign has been running on the web, social media, TV, and more, touting things that users can do on a PC but not on a Mac. The company even enlisted former “I’m a Mac” star Justin Long for the ads.

What do you think of Intel’s attempts to downplay the Apple Silicon threat? Let us know down in the comments!

