Apple commemorates tenth anniversary of Steve Jobs passing with homepage takeover

Apple is today commemorating the tenth anniversary of Steve Jobs’ passing with a special homepage takeover on Apple.com. Full bleed imagery of Jobs fills the page and there is a special film that relives some of Jobs’ most memorable quotes.

The website also features a special statement from the Jobs family, which reads “for all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured, he taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind'”.

The statement can be read in full on Apple.com.

Jobs and Wozniak founded Apple on April 1, 1976. The company introduced groundbreaking technology products during his tenure, including the original Mac that popularized the graphical user interface as the future of desktop computing, the iPod which became the most popular digital music player in the world, and of course, the iPhone and iPad.

Following a long-running battle with cancer, Jobs resigned as CEO of Apple on August 24, 2011. He planned to continue as chairman of the board. Sadly, Jobs passed away only a couple months later on October 5, 2011, just one day after the iPhone 4S was announced at an Apple product briefing. At that time, Jobs was too ill did not attend.

With Jobs’ recommendation and support of the board, Tim Cook took over as permanent CEO from that point on.

“People with passion can change the world for the better.”— SJ. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always. pic.twitter.com/x2IUnlO7ta — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2021

