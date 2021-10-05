Apple launches new ‘Everyone Can Code Early Learners’ guide for elementary school students

Apple today announced new resources for elementary school coding with a new Everyone Can Code Early Learners guide and Inclusive App Design activity and updates to the Schoolwork app.

According to a press release, this Everyone Can Code Early Learners guide is extending its coding curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. Educators can also try Apple’s new one-hour Inclusive App Design activity to introduce students to the world of coding and app development.

With all of these updates, the popular Schoolwork app will also include support for exit tickets and enable educators to use the app on their personal devices.

“Coding and app design are essential literacies — these skills help students think critically and creatively, regardless of whether they go on to be app developers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing. “Apple now offers coding resources for learners from kindergarten to college, and challenges them to design amazing apps that are inclusive and accessible to users. Our resources and support for educators are designed to prepare students to be the innovators of tomorrow, whether they’re just getting started or ready to build their first apps.”

The Everyone Can Code Early Learners is available within the Swift Playgrounds app and will help educators and families introduce coding to students in their early years when learners are first developing computational thinking skills.

According to Apple, “through engaging and often off-screen activities, learners in kindergarten through third grade will discuss, discover, and play to build a foundation in core coding concepts through subjects that include science, art, music, and physical education.”

Learning the fundamentals of coding at a young age helps students listen, communicate, and think in new ways — and it improves students’ confidence,” said Leticia Batista, Ed.D., a dual-language kindergarten teacher at McKinna Elementary School in Oxnard, California. “Code brings students onto equal ground, no matter what language they speak at home, and helps build a strong community of problem solvers. I’m looking forward to introducing my students to Swift with the engaging, age-appropriate arts and movement activities in Everyone Can Code Early Learners.

Everyone Can Code Early Learners is available today as a free download for families and educators on apple.com.

Related

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: