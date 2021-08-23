Apple Education launches #MadeOniPad challenges

Apple Education is launching three different #MadeOniPad challenges for educators and students to discover new teaching and learning methods using Apple’s tablet. This creativity challenge focuses on the “Green Screen Challenge,” “Podcast Challenge,” and “Motion Graphics Challenge.”

Discover exciting new ways to use iPad for teaching and learning. Made by educators in the Apple Teacher community, each challenge below is designed to spark creativity for you, your colleagues, and your students. Learn new ways to enhance your lessons using iPad. Then share your creations using the hashtags #EveryoneCanCreate and #MadeOniPad to inspire others.

Apple Distinguished Educator Jacob Woolcock’s challenge is about students using green-screen effects in their lessons with the iMovie app.

In Tamara Aragon’s Challenge, students have to record their voices and layer other sounds to share what they’re passionate about in a podcast.

Last but not least, Jason Trinh’s challenge is all about using animated drawings and shapes in Keynote to tell a story with the help of Apple Pencil. Each challenge has an introductory video and a link to a book so teachers and students can learn the steps here.

Apple puts a lot of effort into making sure people can learn using the company’s products, such as the iPad. With the “Everyone Can Create” section of the Apple Teacher page, there’s a collection of guides “designed to foster creative expression in each of your students through drawing, video, photography, and music with iPad,” which you can learn more about here.

If you’re interested in participating in these three challenges, don’t forget to use the hashtags #EveryoneCanCreate and #MadeOniPad after finishing your project.

Introducing our creativity challenge for video! @JacobWoolcock shows how easy it is to create innovative lessons with #greenscreen. Tag a teacher who’d love this and learn more at https://t.co/JWrYn4yAWO. #MadeOniPad #EveryoneCanCreate — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) August 23, 2021

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: