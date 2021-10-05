‘Instagram Video’ is the new home for your IGTV and feed videos

After a major outage yesterday, Instagram announced today that it’s combining IGTV and feed videos into one format called Instagram Video. Instagram Video is said to make it “easier for people to discover new video content.” This new tab will be available on the user’s profile just beside “Reels.”

With this change, people will also find IGTV, feed videos, and live streams within a new and improved Instagram TV app. Instagram is also announcing new features to help people make creating videos more seamless with trimming, filters, people, and location tagging for all videos.

“We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain, and connect with their audiences, and we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

Instagram Video comes in a moment that this kind of content is almost half of all time people spend on Facebook. This tab is already live to all users and if it doesn’t appear to you, make sure to update or just close and reopen the app.

Apart from this new feature, Instagram recently started testing a new approach to Close Friends called “Selected People.” This function is currently under test in Brazil, and it will work similarly to the Close Friends list, except you can uncheck some users of this list to some posts.

Here’s how it’s going to work:

When creating a Story, tap to open the Share button

Choose “Selected People” to see all profiles that can see your Story

Change who can see your Story by selecting or unchecking profiles

Your list will keep unchanged until it’s edited again.

What do you think about this new video tab and Selected People? What do you think Instagram should bring to its users? Tell us in the comment section below.

