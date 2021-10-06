Apple AirPods Max now $100 off in today’s best deals, AirTags from $24, more

We’ve now made it halfway through the week with a notable $100 discount on AirPods Max headlining all of the best deals today. That’s alongside AirTags from $24 each as well as the Powerbeats Pro at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 with this Apple AirPods Max sale

Adorama is now discounting the Apple AirPods Max to $449 in several styles. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at $30 under our previous mention and the lowest in months. If you’ve yet to hear for yourself what Apple’s latest pair of hi-fi cans have in-store, now is your chance.

Everything kicks off with a build that’s every bit as premium as the audio fidelity, with AirPods Max sporting an aluminum frame that pairs with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Then you throw in the best-in-class active noise cancellation and ambient audio mode alongside Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio, and its 20-hour battery life – you’re looking at as compelling of a personal listening experience as you’ll find. Our hands-on review breaks down why these premium offers are worth the cash, which should be an easier sell thanks to the $100 discount.

AirTags on sale from $24 each

Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s recent AirTags item finders, with a 4-pack dropping down to $95. Normally fetching $29 each or $99 for the bundle, today’s offer may not be all that large of a discount, but it’s still one of the first we’ve seen since the AirTag was introduced in April. It also drops them to $24 each, which is within $1 of the best price we’ve seen.

Having just launched back at the start of summer, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable features thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can last a year before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s new AirTag Loop on sale for the first time

Adorama is currently offering the Apple AirTag Loop for $19 in the Deep Navy style. Normally fetching $29, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to the very first notable discount since launching earlier this year and a rare chance to save on an official Apple accessory. This first-party AirTag Loop covers your new item finder in the usual premium polyurethane material that Apple uses for its accessories. The unique design can help you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more.

Powerbeats Pro arrive with Apple’s H1 chip

Amazon is offering the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $160. Regularly $250 direct from Apple and closer to $200 at Amazon over the last several months, today’s deal is $90 off the Apple and Best Buy listings and at least $40 below the usual price at Amazon. Featuring a workout-ready design, they provide up to 24-hours of playback with the included charging case as well as adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks and sweat/water resistance. Apple’s H1-chip supports a longer wireless range, Hey Siri features, and speedy pairing with your smart devices. More details in our hands-on video review.

