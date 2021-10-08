Apple now includes 7 days of complimentary AppleCare+ coverage for products sold in Australia

Apple is adjusting how it sells AppleCare+ in Australia, likely in response to new consumer laws in the country. Now, if you buy a new Apple device in Australia, you will automatically receive seven days of complimentary AppleCare+ coverage before you are able to purchase a full policy…

Apple has updated its AppleCare Products website in Australia to acknowledge this change:

Buy AppleCare+ within 60 days of your purchase. If you received 7-Day Complimentary coverage with your new [device], you will be able to purchase AppleCare+ after this coverage has expired.

Apple has also updated the configurators for its product in light of this new requirement. For instance, in the United States, Apple prompts you to buy AppleCare+ at the time of purchase with a new iPhone. In Australia, the iPhone configurator does not include this option. Instead, Apple simply says that “7-Day Complimentary AppleCare+ included.”

The change applies to all Apple products sold in Australia, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and more. For example, AppleCare+ for the iPhone includes extended coverage as well as coverage for up to 2 incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months.

Once your seven-day complimentary coverage period has lapsed, you can purchase a full AppleCare+ policy for your Apple device in Australia. Apple says you can buy the policy with any of the following methods within 60 days of your iPhone purchase.

On your device (go to Settings > General > About and choose AppleCare+ Coverage Available)

Online (requires you to verify your serial number and run a remote diagnostic)

At an Apple Store (requires inspection of your iPhone and proof of purchase)

By calling 1300-321-456 (requires you to run a remote diagnostic and provide proof of purchase)

