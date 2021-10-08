Milk Bar teams up with Apple TV+ to sell Ted Lasso biscuits today only

Iconic dessert company Milk Bar has teamed up with both Apple TV+ and Postmates to sell the actual biscuits from Ted Lasso. The biscuits were available in New York City earlier today before selling out. The biscuits are available now in Los Angeles. The collaboration is part of the celebration of the season two finale of the show that’s now available to stream.

Milk Bar has recreated the biscuits that Ted frequently gives to Rebecca throughout the show. The biscuits come in boxes of three. The company has even made the little pink boxes like the ones used in the show.

The biscuits are available for free (with service fees) to anyone who orders them from a flagship Milk Bar location in the two cities. Postmates is also holding sweepstakes to give away some Ted Lasso swag. You can head over to Postmate’s Instagram story to enter.

