Hands-on: WD’s My Passport SSD + exclusive deal [Video]

WD’s My Passport™ SSD is a solid solution for getting a lot of storage in a thin, light, and future ready package, while still offering very impressive read and write speeds for managing and moving data. Head below for a hands-on look at the My Passport SSD. And for a limited time, we have a special deal on select 1TB and 2TB configurations4 using coupon code 9to5Mac*.

Design

WD’s My Passport SSD. features an incredibly thin and light design. The chassis is barely thicker than the USB-C ™ port itself. But even though the drive is thin and light, durability is no problem. WD’s My Passport SSD is shock and vibration resistant, being able to take drops up to 6.5 feet.

Compatibility

As you’d expect with a WD product, you’re getting out-of-the-box compatibility with Mac and PC devices. There’s no setup process required once you’ve got it out of the box and plugged into your device. WD’s My Passport SSD comes equipped with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. And in case you’ve got a legacy device, it also comes with a USB-A adapter to ensure compatibility.

Performance

Performance is a huge aspect of why this drive is great to use. Through the USB-C 3.2 port, you’re getting up to 1050MB/s read speeds and max write speeds of 1000MB/s1. That means you’ll easily be able to mass-transfer large files in a quick amount of time. When coming from a standard hard drive, there’s nothing more drastic than the speed increase you get from going to an SSD from an HDD.

Software & protection

WD’s My Passport SSD comes with more to offer than speed. It comes equipped with password protection with hardware encryption. All of the digital work you do and the data you preserve are invaluable. And that’s why the My Passport SSD comes with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup2.

Simple backups can be done using software included with WD’s My Passport SSD. And this makes it very easy to enable a simple backup of high-capacity files to your computer, a separate drive, or a cloud service account. There isn’t a bunch of real-time management that you have to do. And best of all for Mac users, simple backup is compatible with Apple Time Machine3.

9to5Mac‘s take

With a thin and light design, USB-C compatibility, excellent performance, and essential security features, WD’s My Passport SSD is a great option for those looking for one of the best SSD’s for Mac users. And it comes in multiple sizes and with four unique color options.

You can get an exclusive deal on 1TB and 2TB configurations4 of WD’s My Passport SSD using coupon code 9to5Mac for a limited time*. What are your thoughts on the My Passport SSD? Sound off in the comments below!

1 As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, and other factors.

2 Internet activation required.

3 App or Cloud account registration may be required. Apps and Cloud services may be changed, terminated or interrupted at any time and may vary by country. Apple Time Machine requires reformatting.

4 As used for storage capacity, 1GB = one billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

