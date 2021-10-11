TP-Link HomeKit smart plug finally on sale, though not as originally promised

The first TP-Link HomeKit smart plug has quietly gone on sale, more than two years after support for Apple’s smart home ecosystem was promised …

However, it’s not the model originally promised, and the company seems to be keeping it low profile for now.

Background

Back in 2019, TP-Link said that it would be adding HomeKit support to the popular Kasa Smart Plug Mini, and that this would be happening “early” that year.

TP-Link says that it will release an update with HomeKit compatibility for the Kasa Smart Plug Mini in “early 2019.” Other details are sparse at this point, but ideally, the update will roll out sooner rather than later. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is one of the most popular smart plug options on the market.

In fact, it didn’t come to either that model, nor the updated version, with the company admitting the change of plan later that year.

TP-Link HomeKit smart plug

However, HomeKit News notes there is now a TP-Link HomeKit smart plug. Bizarrely, however, it isn’t listed on either the company’s website or its Amazon store.

It would seem that after a very long wait, and a bit of a let down over two years ago, TP-Link have finally added a smart plug with HomeKit support to their smart home lineup – the HomeKit Smart Plug KP125 […] It is listed as available for purchase in both BestBuy and Target in the US, with a 2-pack available in the latter store for just US$29.99. As strange as it may seem, especially as it has been over two years since the original cancellation of a HomeKit product, people do seem to rate these plugs rather highly. It’ll be interesting to see what else TP-Link could have in the pipeline that comes with HomeKit compatibility.

There are of course lots of other HomeKit-compatible smart plugs available now at similar prices, so it’s not the news it would have been when the company was offering much more affordable products than the competition.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: