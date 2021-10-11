Twitter to bring Spaces tab to its website and in-app newsletter subscription

Twitter has been working hard on new features for its users this year, as the company introduced Spaces, Super Follow, the Blue subscription, and more. Now the company is trying out a new Spaces tab on the web, as well as an option to let users subscribe to a newsletter through the Twitter app.

The new features were discovered by app researcher Nima Owji, who is known for revealing Twitter features under development. Twitter’s live audio platform “Spaces” was launched earlier this year on Twitter’s mobile app and then expanded to the web version of the social network. Even so, the company is still working on improving Spaces.

According to Owji, users will soon find a Spaces tab on Twitter’s website. The tab, which is already being tested with some users of the Twitter app, will make it easier to discover live and scheduled Spaces. Interestingly, the tab even has a search field, which suggests that users will finally be able to search for Spaces on the social network.

Discovering other people’s Spaces is somewhat complicated as Twitter only highlights the live rooms from accounts you follow. These changes should definitely help more users discover Spaces they like.

On a related note, Owji also shared that Twitter is working on an option to let users subscribe to newsletters directly from the Twitter app. Right now, the only way to subscribe to a Twitter newsletter is through a link sent to the user’s email. Twitter’s newsletters are provided by Revue, a platform acquired by the social network earlier this year.

#Twitter is working on a feature to let you confirm your subscription to a @revue newsletter using the app. You won't have to check your inbox to confirm it, anymore! Really nice feature! pic.twitter.com/eww7lVmUDY — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) October 11, 2021

There’s no word on when these new features will be available to all users.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: