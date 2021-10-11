Twitter launches the ability to remove followers without blocking them

After a month of testing the ability to remove followers without blocking them, Twitter is finally releasing this feature to all users.

The Twitter Support page announced last month that the company was making it easier to remove a follower or, as it explains, “be the curator of your own follower list.” After testing with limited groups, Twitter is now releasing this feature to all users.

To remove a follower, just follow these steps:

Go to your profile and click Followers;

Click the three dot icon;

Select “Remove this follower.”

According to a Bloomberg report last month, Twitter is also working on a few more ideas, which the company calls “social privacy” upgrades. For example:

Archived tweets: The company is considering the ability of hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days, or hiding tweets after a full year. This product doesn’t have a launch date and is still in the concept phase;

The company is considering the ability of hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days, or hiding tweets after a full year. This product doesn’t have a launch date and is still in the concept phase; Hiding tweets you’ve liked: No more people seeing what you liked. Users will soon be able to set who can see which tweets they’ve liked, although there is no timeline for testing this feature;

No more people seeing what you liked. Users will soon be able to set who can see which tweets they’ve liked, although there is no timeline for testing this feature; Leaving conversations: Users will be given the option to remove themselves from a public conversation on Twitter. Tests will start before the end of 2021.

Not only that, but Twitter will now warn you before you participate in a conversation that could get heated.

This feature is a “work in progress” as the company will try to learn how to better support healthy conversation. A few months ago, for example, researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter was planning some different labels according to people’s tweets.

Now, this “Heats up” prompt, although it doesn’t have the same proposition, will let users know in what kind of conversation they’re getting into. Here’s what the prompt will say:

Let’s look out for each other Our values make Twitter better. 1. Remember the human: Communicating with respect makes Twitter better 2. Facts matter: Checking the facts help everyone 3. Diverse perspectives have value: Discovering new perspectives can strengthen your own.

Are you already able to remove followers without blocking them? What do you think of this feature? Tell us in the comment section below.

rolling out to everyone on the web today👇 https://t.co/Nqhhf2q2fo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 11, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: