TextExpander for macOS gets even more powerful with new update

TextExpander, which helps those who need to reply to hundreds of emails and messages every day, is now even better, thanks to version 7.0. Here’s everything new with it.

TextExpander 7.0 has a new streamlined look and feel, with a new experience that makes the app easier to navigate. This version brings enhanced Snippet Suggestions, which makes it even easier to notice and create Snippets from frequently typed words and phrases.

With Snippet Conflict Management, the Snippet you want to expand will be the one that expands. TextExpander says the app will now show how to resolve conflicts with your Snippet abbreviations “in a clear, easier-to-use interface.”

TextExpander is also bringing an improved search tool, which lets you view results by group. Searches will also be sorted and presented in a better way.

With version 7.0, TextExpander is more accessible than ever. Here is what the developers shared in a blog post:

We’ve listened to your feedback and have made changes to help create an experience that’s more accessible to all people and users of every ability. The latest update makes TextExpander more accessible to all users by improving the app layout and design for screen reader compatibility. (We of course recognize that accessibility should be an ongoing process, which is why our team always welcomes feedback for further improvements).

To install this update on the Mac, just open TextExpander and click “Check for updates.”

