Iconic Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin finally gets AirPlay 2 in 4th-gen model

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin quickly became one of the most iconic speakers with an iPod dock when it was launched back in 2007. The company has now launched a 4th-generation version with support for AirPlay 2 …

The first-gen model was a huge hit when it launched, combining great sound and great looks in a single device designed for smaller rooms. The 2nd-gen added AirPlay support, though retained the 30-pin dock. A third-gen model finally dropped the dock, and this latest one supports both AirPlay 2 and AptX Adaptive, together with built-in Alexa support.

The design of the Zeppelin has remained essentially unchanged over the years, with an instantly recognizable shape and minimalist look. The company says this latest iteration is “reborn and reimagined for the streaming age.”

The new Zeppelin is a complete stereo system in one component, drawing on Bowers & Wilkins unrivalled expertise in premium loudspeaker design for both studios and the home. It features reference quality drive unit technologies arranged in dedicated left and right speaker assemblies around a central, large subwoofer, all powered by 240W of amplification. The result is room-filling stereo sound no single- box rival can match […] Zeppelin has also been engineered to last. Its powerful digital ‘brain’ can be upgraded over time, with multiroom capability planned for introduction in early 2022. That will make it compatible with both other new Zeppelins in a multiroom environment or, if you prefer, a multiroom system based on Bowers & Wilkins own Formation range of high-resolution wireless speakers […] Available in two finishes, one dark (midnight grey) and one light (pearl grey), the all-new and completely redesigned Zeppelin also includes switchable, dimmable ambient lighting to create a ‘halo’ effect on to its metal pedestal stand.

The speaker is available from today, priced at $799. We’ll be aiming to bring you a review.

