Wednesday’s best deals: Official Apple iPhone 13 Pro cases, $149 off M1 Mac mini, more

We’ve made it halfway through the week, and all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case on sale for the first time. That’s on top of Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 and $149 off the latest M1 Mac mini. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score the first Amazon discount on Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case

Amazon is now offering the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case for $50. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching last month, a new all-time low, and the first time on sale at Amazon.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features.

Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini

Amazon is currently discounting the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB to $749. While you’d typically pay $899, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings in order to mark the best price in several months. You can also score the entry-level model for $600.

As the most compact and affordable way to bring M1 to the desktop, Apple’s latest Mac mini gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. The Mac mini offers the same power found amongst the rest of the M1 lineup, just in a small footprint that won’t take up too much space on your desk. There’s also up to 512GB of storage to go alongside 8GB of RAM and its pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Grab Apple’s official MagSafe charger for $30

Verizon Wireless is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $30. Down from the usual $39 going rate, today’s offer beats the competing Amazon discount by $4 in order to deliver the third-best price to date that – coming within $3 of our previous mention.

If you’ve been taking the new iPhone 13 for a spin over the past few weeks and are finally ready to see what MagSafe is all about, today’s offer gives you a more affordable way to get in on the savings. Apple’s official charger lets you take full advantage of the 15W charging speeds with a design that lives up to its name by magnetically snapping onto the back of your device.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

