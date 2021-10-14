Spotify expands access to its ‘Car Thing’ in-car device, available for $80

Earlier this year, Spotify launched its first-ever in-vehicle device dubbed “Car Thing.” After six months of invite-only availability, Spotify is now expanding access to Car Thing to US subscribers who want to purchase the $79.99 in-car screen.

For those unfamiliar, Spotify’s Car Thing is sort of the company’s take on CarPlay. It features support for the “Hey Spotify” wake word for hands-free control. The touch screen allows you to navigate through the Spotify interface, while there are also physical buttons.

Similar to CarPlay, Spotify’s Car Thing requires a smartphone to function. Car Thing connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth, and cellular data is then shared between your phone and Car Thing for access to music, podcasts, and more. Car Thing connects to your car via Bluetooth or a dedicated audio cable. In the box with Car Thing, you’ll find mounting hardware to place it on your car’s dash. There are a few different included options here to fit different styles of cars.

Here are the latest details provided today by Spotify on Car Thing’s availability:

Select users in the US who have signed up for the Car Thing waitlist will be among the first to purchase Car Thing for $79.99. All US Spotify users — Free and Premium — can sign up for the Car Thing waitlist. Car Thing requires a paid Spotify Premium subscription plan — whether that’s an Individual, Family, or Student plan — and connects to your smartphone for mobile data. We’ve already released some software updates and will continue to evolve and improve it over time.

Car Thing isn’t a competitor to or replacement for car infotainment systems, including CarPlay. It’s more of an alternative or even supplemental. It could also be useful for those with older cars without CarPlay support.

You can learn more on Spotify’s website. Do you plan on ordering Spotify’s Car Thing? Let us know down in the comments.

