Apple introduces new polishing cloth for all devices, sold separately for $19

Alongside the new MacBook Pros, Apple has added a new first party polishing cloth to the Apple Store. The new polishing cloth is a soft white with an embossed Apple logo. Apple does not specify what material it is made out of. It’s priced at $19.00 and Apple says it’s compatible with every single device they make.
