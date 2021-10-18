Pokémon UNITE Halloween Festival starts this Wednesday

Pokémon UNITE is set to receive its first special event in celebration of Halloween. New costumes, Pokémon, items, and new ways to play will be available.

As announced on Twitter, this special Halloween Festival will start this Wednesday. A sneak peek trailer shows a bit of what players will discover. For example, the main Remoat Stadium has a new look, full of Halloween pumpkins and a spooky new look.

As it appears, this will be a new battle mode that you can transform your adversaries into pumpkin Pokémon, throw pumpkins, and even disguise as another Pokémon. In the trailer, a Wigglytuff was in fact a Gengar.

This announcement also brings new customization for trainers that will be able to get Halloween clothes as well as new poses for the Trainer Card.

Not only that, but at least Charizard, Wigglytuff, Lucario, Eldegoss, and Zeraora will get new skin and Holowear customization.

Pokémon UNITE is also bringing a new creature for the battle. Greedent, a generation 8 Pokémon, will be available at the Zirco Trading store for trainers to buy it. At the moment, it’s unclear what role the Pokémon will take, although it will probably be a Defender.

When the Pokémon Company or Pokémon UNITE’s official websites are updated, we will bring more details about this special event.

Pokémon UNITE is available to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch users. The game is free to play and you can spend in-game currency to get skins, battle passes, and more.

Are you excited about the Halloween Festival? Tell us in the comments section below.

Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! pic.twitter.com/M4t0157wLb — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 18, 2021

