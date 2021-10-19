Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro hits new Amazon low, M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros $295 off, more

All of today’s deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside $295 in pre-order discounts on the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and an early Black Friday Apple sale at Best Buy. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now on sale at $200 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $999 in Space Gray. Delivering a new all-time low at $200 off the going rate, today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $100 to mark the best price to date at Amazon, or any other retailer for that matter.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. The iPad, of course, is powered by an M1 chip that’s backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

Pre-order the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros at $295 off

Yesterday, Apple officially announced the latest iterations of MacBook Pros equipped with the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Now pre-order discounts for those devices are already live. With up to $295 off a series of different configurations on Apple’s latest machines at Expercom, you can secure your order ahead of time.

Headlining the new M1 Pro/Max machines is the latest flagship release in the form of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Completely refreshed to go alongside the new chips, refinements carry over to just about everyday aspect of the new debut. You’re looking at the new 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1600 nits of peak brightness to provide a brilliant viewing experience while running the latest Apple Silicon. With a choice of either the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, there’s a versatile selection of I/O that all rests within a redesigned notebook form factor. That’s not to mention the return of MagSafe! You can get a full rundown on the new release slated to begin shipping next week, or check out all of the deals right here.

Best Buy launches early Black Friday Apple sale

After announcing its holiday shopping plans last week, Best Buy is now rolling out an early Black Friday sale. Delivering the best discounts of the year, everything in today’s sale also comes backed by the new Black Friday Price Guarantee to ensure you get the best price through the rest of the year.

Our top pick is bundling the Apple HomePod mini with a Nanoleaf HomeKit Lightstrip at $150. Saving you $24 from the going rate on these two products, this package delivers a rare discount on both items and matches the best value we’ve seen to date.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled lightstrip, and you’ll be able to kickstart your Thread and HomeKit smart home.

