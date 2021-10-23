First 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro orders now shipping; new orders backordered to as late as December 23

After indicating that they were “preparing to ship” earlier this week, the first 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro pre-orders have now officially started shipping. The first orders are slated to arrive to customers on Tuesday, October 26.

Meanwhile, shipping estimates for new orders placed today via the Apple Store Online continue to slip towards 2022…

If you check your order status via the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app, some users are seeing that their MacBook Pro pre-order is still “preparing to ship,” while some people’s orders have already shifted to “shipped.”

If your order still shows as “preparing to ship” via the Apple Store, you can also check its status via the UPS website. Some people are seeing their Apple Store order show as “preparing to ship,” even though the package is already in the UPS system.

To do this, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. Not all orders have been transferred to UPS just yet, however, so be sure to keep checking over the coming days if you can’t find yours just yet.

UPS has also made changes to the “Track by Reference Number” feature, to limit the “display of reference number tracking details for improved security. This means your best bet nowadays is to enroll in the UPS My Choice platform.

Shipping times for new orders continue to slip

Meanwhile, as the first pre-orders begin shipping to buyers, Apple’s shipping estimates for new orders continues to slip and inch closer to 2022 for some configurations.

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, both “stock” configurations are now showing estimated deliveries of between November 16 and November 23. Meanwhile, select custom configurations with higher-spec options are slated to deliver as late as December 16.

For the 16-inch MacBook Pro, all three “stock” configurations are showing estimated delivery dates of between November 23 and December 1. Select higher-end configurations are backordered even further, with some showing delivery dates of December 23.

