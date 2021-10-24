Comment: Here’s why AirPods Pro are a better option for most buyers than AirPods 3

After a long year of rumors and wrong release predictions, Apple finally unveiled the new AirPods 3, and they are impressive in many was. Even so, if you’re planning on updating your AirPods or buying one for the first time, the one you should be looking at are the AirPods Pro.

Beforehand, let’s start talking about the AirPods 3. They offer a similar design to the AirPods Pro, except for the ear tips. With a short stem and a Force Touch sensor, these wireless earbuds will probably offer a better sounds experience than the previous model.

Also, for the first time, Apple is bringing Spatial Audio support for the base-model AirPods. With that, customers will be able to experience a more immersive experience while listening to music or watching a TV show, such as an Apple Original.

All of these features make AirPods 3 appear like a great deal – and they probably are. Another key point for the AirPods 3 is its great battery offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge and 30 hours of additional listening experience thanks to the MagSafe Charging Case.

The key point here is: apart from all of these great specs, the $179 price point and the lack of ANC and Transparency Mode makes me think the best option for most buyers is to buy AirPods Pro, mostly now that it also features a MagSafe Charging Case.

ANC, Transparency Mode, multiple ear tips, and better deals

As I said, both of the models feature a similar design. Personally, I think the ear tips give the AirPods Pro a more versatile fit, while the fit of AirPods 3 can be a problem for some people.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also two great features that users should look for on new AirPods. Even with the AirPods Pro being launched in 2019, these wireless earbuds still sound as good as new.

Another important point to choose these earbuds is the fact that Apple is readying AirPods Pro 2, according to rumors. Since they are rumored to feature fitness-tracking sensors, the $249 price point could increase this year, as you know how Apple handles “Pro” products price.

Still talking about price, there are constantly deals where you can find the AirPods Pro for under $200. This means you’re only looking at an extra $20 to upgrade form AirPods 3 to AirPods Pro, and gain support for ANC and Transparency mode along the way.

Lastly, here’s why buying an AirPods Pro makes sense now: a few months from now, AirPods 3 will likely have better deals and then you won’t have to pay $179, but $159 or less. With this price point, maybe you’re OK with not having the features from the Pro model. And if Apple really launches a new AirPods Pro with a higher price, then the AirPods 3 could become a better choice.

