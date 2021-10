Apple releases tvOS 15.1 with SharePlay and HomePod 15.1 with Lossless support

Apple is releasing tvOS 15.1, which finally brings SharePlay support, as well as HomePod 15.1 Software with Lossless and Dolby Atmos support today for all users.

Alongside macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and iPadOS 15.1, Apple is also releasing tvOS 15.1 and HomePod 15.1 Software.

After delaying the feature with the iOS 15 release, Apple finally started testing the SharePlay feature again with tvOS 15.1 beta. After one month, this function is finally available to everyone.

With SharePlay, users are able to make a FaceTime call while listening to songs, watching movies, and TV shows. As of now, tvOS 15.1 RC is only available to developers but a public beta should arrive soon.

For HomePod 15.1 Software, Apple is bringing Lossless and Dolby Atmos support features that were promised for a few months now.

If you didn’t update your Apple TV or HomePod to tvOS 15, here’s everything new with it:

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

If you want to learn more about tvOS 15, click here. You can find it here everything new with HomePod Version 15.

