PSA: New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros include black Apple stickers in the box

The new MacBook Pros are notable upgrades for many reasons: the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the return of MagSafe, the removal of the Touch Bar, and much more. As it turns out, Apple has another treat for fans: the stickers included with the new MacBook Pro are black.

As pointed out in iJustine’s unboxing and review of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple is including new black Apple stickers this generation. The black Apple stickers are included with both the silver and space gray versions of the machines.

Apple has previously offered black and space gray Apple stickers with the iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and 12-inch MacBook. The previous-generation MacBook Pro, however, included silver/white Apple stickers in the box.

The first reviews of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates are overwhelmingly positive. Reviewers praised the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the addition of new ports on the sides, the new display technology, and much more.

