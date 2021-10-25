Third-party apps to ‘hide’ the new MacBook Pro’s notch are here

Ahead of the first 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro pre-orders arriving tomorrow, third-party apps are already emerging to help make the controversial notch “disappear.” Dubbed “TopNotch,” this app comes from the creators of the popular CleanShot X screenshot utility for macOS.

The new MacBook Pro models feature a display notch to house the camera and other sensors, allowing Apple to extend the display closer to the edge than ever before. Apple has defended the notch as a “really smart” design feature to give you more space for your content. Many early reviews also say that the notch is something you can easily get used to.

Nonetheless, “TopNotch” has emerged as a software solution for hiring the MacBook Pro’s display cutout. It’s touted as a way to “make the notch disappear,” essentially by making the menu bar completely black. This is similar to how Apple itself adds a black black bezel to the top of the display when apps are in full-screen mode.

TopNotch supports macOS Dynamic Desktop Wallpapers

The app works well with multiple displays and spaces

TopNotch stays in the background and watches for wallpaper changes

I personally don’t see a major problem with the MacBook Pro’s notch, and I don’t foresee myself using a third-party application to make it “disappear.” Regardless, it’s nice that such options exist for those who want them. You can download TopNotch for free.

What do you think of the new MacBook Pro’s notch? Will you embrace it, or will you turn to a third-party solution to help hide it? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more about the new MacBook Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: