Apple says record Mac revenue in Q4 2021 driven by ‘strong demand for M1 MacBook Air’

- Oct. 28th 2021 2:34 pm PT

0

Despite missing analyst estimates for overall revenue due to supply constraints in Q4 2021, Apple still saw a new all-time high for revenue in the Mac category. During a call with analysts this afternoon, Apple CFO Luca Maestri attributed this record quarter to “strong demand for the M1 MacBook Air.”

Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, so it’s notable to hear Maestri specifically call out the M1 MacBook Air as a driver of the Mac’s resurgence. In fact, Maestri added that “our last five quarters for Mac have been the best five quarters ever for the category.”

The Mac recorded revenue of $9.18 billion fiscal Q4 2021, up 1.6% year-over-year. Maestri said during the call with analysts that half of Mac and iPad buyers during Q4 2021 are new to the products, meaning it’s their first time purchasing a Mac or iPad. Customer satisfaction is also at 97% for both the iPad and Mac, Maestri said.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see details on the Mac’s performance during Q1 2022 (calendar Q4, aka the holiday shopping quarter). Apple is not providing guidance for the quarter due to uncertainties caused by supply shortages and the pandemic. Nonetheless, the Mac is due for a big quarter following the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.