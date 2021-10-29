Apple Fifth Avenue now offering same-day in-store AirPods engraving

Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City is now offering same-day engraving of AirPods. The new service is complemented by a beautiful new avenue display that showcases all of the different designs that you can get engraved on your AirPods. Each of the emoji and text in the display is engraved into the wall.

Apple is offering engraving in the Fifth Avenue store for the second generation AirPods, the new third generation AirPods, and the AirPods Pro. According to a specialist in the store, the process takes about 20 minutes.

A customer simply has to pick a model of AirPods, then a specialist will hand them an iPad to enter their preferred text for engraving. Like on the Apple Store app and website, you can choose from a wide variety of emojis or add text. You can even combine emojis and text to create a unique combination.

The iPad below the display explains the process and can teach you about any of the three AirPods models. Unfortunately it appears the AirPods Max are not available to get engraved in the Fifth Avenue store. Apple says that they have a new machine that is specifically designed to engrave the three earbud style AirPods cases.

It’s unclear if the service will come to other Apple stores, but if this one is particularly successful I’d image they’ll start popping up at other flagship store locations. Apple Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is open 24/7. You’ll be required to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask.

