Hands-on: ALOGIC’s new DX2 and DX3 docking stations for M1 MacBooks [Video]

The ALOGIC DX2 and DX3 are a pair of great universal docking stations. They were designed to not only offer a substantial port expansion for your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, but also offer multi-display support as well. Head below to check out our hands-on with the new docks and get 10% off for a limited time with code ALOGIC10.

DX2 specifications

The DX2 model features 65 watt laptop charging, which is perfect for a 13-inch MacBook Air or Pro. This dock also supports up to two external displays (at 4K/60Hz) via a pair of DisplayPorts 1.4 inputs. There’s also a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

The front side of the dock features a power button with an LED light, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port, as well as your standard 3.5mm headphone jack. With that combination of I/O, the DX2 would be great to use with two 4K monitors and a 13-inch MacBook.

DX3 specifcations

The DX3 model takes things up a notch by supporting 100W laptop charging. That makes this model more appropriate to use with a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The DX3 Model also adds two SD card slots. There’s both a full-sized and micro slot, which is very useful for videographers and photographers.

And then on the back of DX3 there’s an additional DisplayPort input. With three DisplayPort 1.4 inputs in total, you’ve got the ability to run a triple monitor setup. But what sets this dock apart from the rest is the ability to support a simultaneous 4K/60Hz for all three displays. This is something that very few docking stations will allow you to do. So it’s nice to see that the DX3 is capable of that.

9to5Mac’s Take

With all of the combined ports on the DX2 and DX3, there’s a lot to appreciate about these docks. You’ve all got all the necessary inputs for a mouse and keyboard. You can easily transfer data with those SD card slots. And you’ve got all the display inputs you could possibly need with the dual and triple DisplayPort inputs. All in all, these are great for the everyday desk setup.

Right now you can get 10% off the new ALOGIC DX2 and DX3 docking stations with code ALOGIC10. This is only for a limited time, so if you’re interested or on the fence I’d recommend making a move now. What are your thoughts on the DX2 and DX3? Sound off in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: