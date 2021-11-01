Apple will soon offer iPhone XR to customers during lengthier repairs

Apple currently offers an iPhone as a loaner device to customers when they take their phone in for a repair at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Providers. While the current loaner model is an iPhone 8, the company is about to upgrade its loaner program with the iPhone XR.

As stated in an internal memo sent to Apple Store employees and certified technicians (via MacRumors), Apple will soon provide iPhone XR units to customers when they have to wait for a long time to have their iPhone repaired.

Right now, if you are eligible to get a loaned iPhone, Apple will give you an iPhone 8 — which is outdated by today’s standards, as it still features a 4.7-inch display with Home button and the A11 Bionic chip. By comparison, iPhone XR offers more modern features like Face ID, 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display, Dual-SIM support, and the faster A12 Bionic chip.

It’s worth noting that not every customer will be able to get a loaner device, as the company considers how long it will take to repair the user’s phone. For those who get the loaned iPhone, Apple say that customers have to return the device in no more than 14 days after the repaired iPhone is ready for pickup.

The company also asks users to back up and delete all data from the iPhone before returning it.

The iPhone XR will be available for loan at Apple Stores and Authorized Providers starting later this week in the United States and other select regions.

