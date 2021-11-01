Beats discontinues Powerbeats, Solo Pro, and EP headphones

Beats earlier today introduced new truly wireless Beats Fit Pro earbuds after they were leaked last month. However, the company has also quietly discontinued three other headphones in the Beats family, which are the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP.

Just after the new Beats Fit Pro hit stores today, the company seems to have killed these three other Beats headphones, as they are no longer available on the Apple or Beats website. As noted by MacMagazine, Apple’s online store redirects the user to a list of Beats products when you try to access the direct links to the Powerbeats, Solo Pro, or EP.

Beats Solo Pro were introduced in 2019 as the first Solo headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and the Lightning port. Powerbeats came in 2020 to replace Powerbeats3 with a design inspired by Powerbeats Pro, but cheaper and with a wire connecting the two pieces.

As for the Beats EP, the headphones were introduced in 2016 as a cheaper alternative to the company’s on-ear headphones. It did not have noise cancellation or other smart features, and it was still based on the 3.5mm jack.

The reasons why Beats discontinued Powerbeats, Solo Pro, and EP are unknown, but perhaps the company wants to simplify its product lineup. According to the Beats website, this is the lineup of Beats products currently available:

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Flex

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Beats Pill+

It’s worth noting that the Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and the Powerbeats Pro are being offered at a discounted price on Apple’s website for a limited time. However, you can find them at lower prices at Amazon and other stores.

