Beats Fit Pro now official: Apple’s H1 chip, versatile wingtip design, ANC, and more for $200

Apple’s Beats brand is expanding its lineup of truly wireless earbuds today with the official introduction of the Beats Fit Pro. After leaking last month in Apple’s release of iOS 15.1, the Beats Fit Pro pack a flexible wingtip design, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and more for a compelling $199.99 price point. Head below for the full details.

Beats Fit Pro highlights

Available in four colors: Stone Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black

Powered by Apple’s H1 chip

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode

Up to 7 hours of listening time (6 hours with ANC or Transparency mode enabled)

USB-C charging case provides 21 additional hours of battery life

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Available to order today for $199.99

The Beats Fit Pro come following the introduction of the Beats Studio Buds earlier this year, and they include several notable differenatiors compared. For Apple useres, one of the biggest differentiators is that the Beats Fit Pro feautre Apple’s H1 chip.

This H1 chip powers a handful of notable Apple-friendly features, including Hey Siri, Find My integration, Automatic Device Switching, the eartip fit test, Audio Sharing, and one-touch pairing.

Design and Fit





One of the standout features of Beats Fit Pro is the wingtip design. The wingtip is design is meant to fit inside of your ear for a highly-secure fit. Beats says that the wingtip “was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.”

“Beats Fit Pro delivers remarkable innovation in fit and features, making it Beats’ best sounding and most advanced product to date,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, Beats Fit Pro delivers a truly immersive listening experience. At this price point, it sets a new standard for premium earphones.”

Included with Beats Fit Pro are three different ear tip sizes for added versatility. The eartip fit test, which we’ve previously seen on AirPods Pro, is meant to help guide you through the process of choosing the perfect fit for your ears. It’s accessible on iOS 15.1 or later via the Settings app, and on Android using the latest version of the Beats app.

Similar to the just-released AirPods 3, the new Beats Fit Pro use skin-detect sensors to automatically play and pause content when the earbuds are placed in your ears or removed from your ears. The physical “b” button on each bud allows you to easily control playback and switch between the three listening modes. The deisgn also sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Sound quality

In terms of sound quality, Beats Fit Pro tick all of the boxes on paper. This includes support for three listening modes, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ. The listening experience is powered by Apple’s “computatational audio” technology, which uses the inward-facing microphone in each earbud listens to the sound you are hearing and automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies to the shape of your ear.

Beats Fit Pro also include support for Apple’s latest spatial audio with dynamic head tracking feature. This provides an “immersive, theater-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.” Beats Fit Pro include gyroscopes and accelerometers to help power this feature.

For phone calls, Beats Fit Pro use beam-forming microphones combined with the internal mic and voice accelerometer to provide a high-quality experience.

Battery life and charging case

Finally, in terms of battery life the Beats Fit Pro pack up to 6 hours of listening time when you use either Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode. With only Adaptive EQ enabled, the number increases to 7 hours. The “pocket-sized” charging case adds 21 additional hours of battery life. The Beats Fit Pro also include support for the incredibly-useful Fast Fuel charge tech, which adds 1 hour of playback with just 5 minutes of charging.

The charging case itself is powered by USB-C connectivity. There is no support for wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

Beats Fit Pro are available in four colors: Stone Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black. You can order them today from the Apple Store Online for $199.99 in the United States, with the first orders shipping on November 5. Beats says that Beats Fit Pro will be available in China starting in early December and in additional reigons starting in 2022.

