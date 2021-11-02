Photographers create Monterey landscape wallpaper for macOS users who missed it

Apple traditionally introduces a bunch of new wallpapers with new versions of macOS, and although macOS Monterey comes with an abstract image that represents the place, there are no landscape backgrounds this time. With this in mind, Andrew Levitt and his friends decided to create their own Monterey landscape wallpaper for macOS users who missed it.

Levitt and his friends’ work became known after the photographers recreated default macOS wallpapers, which are all from places in California. This year, however, macOS Monterey has no landscape wallpaper to be recreated — so they had to shoot their own.

While this may sound easy, the group of friends went to Monterey in California to see what exactly they were going to take pictures of for a brand new wallpaper. The default macOS Monterey wallpaper is inspired by a local submerged canyon, which makes it nearly impossible to take pictures there.

Of course, one of the criteria for the new wallpaper was to shoot something that looks like an official Apple wallpaper, and this was one of the most difficult tasks. According to Levitt, there are many obstacles in Monterey that would result in distractions when looking at the image.

Luckily, they found a great spot and succeeded in creating a beautiful dynamic landscape wallpaper in Monterey.

The wallpaper is available for download on Levitt’s website. There’s a static version and a dynamic one that changes based on the time of day.

