Eddy Cue donates $10 million to science and technology department at Duke University

Apple SVP Services Eddy Cue, and his wife Paula, have donated $10 million to Duke University to advance the work of the science and technology department.

Cue’s donation will help the university recruit and educate the next generation of tech workers, in growing subject areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and autonomous systems.

$8 million of the $10 million gifted will set up the Cue Faculty Fellows scheme. This will involve adding four new faculty members with diverse hiring. The remaining $2 million will go towards the Duke Discovery Fund and the Center for Computational Thinking.

You can read more about Cue’s donation in the press release. In a statement, Cue says he is “honored to be working with Duke to support the future of the tech industry”.

