Grammarly rolls out full set of features to iPhone and iPad users

Grammarly today announced the release of its “comprehensive support” for mobile iOS devices, which means iPhone and iPad users can finally take full advantage of the app.

With version 2.0 of the app, users can access Grammarly Editor, Grammarly Keyboard, and its Safari browser extension with easy installation. This update includes:

Editor for iPhone and iPad: Provides writing feedback on long-form documents, along with personal statistics and milestones to help people improve along the way. Grammarly Editor is also compatible with hardware keyboards

Provides writing feedback on long-form documents, along with personal statistics and milestones to help people improve along the way. Grammarly Editor is also compatible with hardware keyboards Safari extension: Brings the best of the app to any mobile web application

Brings the best of the app to any mobile web application Keyboard: Access the platform’s leading writing suggestions in any mobile application.

Grammarly is one of the best apps for those writing in a different language than their own or even if they want to take their writing skills to the next level. The app suggests better phrase construction, words, and even tells you when you wrote something wrong.

In March, it got an update with a “tone detector” feature for the iPhone. Here’s how it works:

If it were easy, many of us wouldn’t find it so tempting to use a dozen exclamation points in one email just to make sure it sounds friendly enough. When you’re trying to write on your phone, composing a polished message is more challenging. The screen is small, you’re dealing with distractions, and you’re probably switching between conversations with different people — all of which makes it even harder to write in a way that gets your tone across.

The app says that it brings “advanced writing suggestions” to improve communication while delivering “peace of mind that important information is secure.”

Grammarly is free to use but it requires a subscription if you want to take advantage of all grammar suggestions. You can find it on the App Store here for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: