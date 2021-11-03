You can now see previews of Instagram posts right in your Twitter feed

- Nov. 3rd 2021 11:18 am PT

Instagram is rolling out a small but long-awaited change that improves its integration with Twitter. Starting today, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, you’ll see a preview of that post in the tweet itself.

This has been a long-requested feature for Instagram links posted to Twitter. In fact, it was supported up until 2012, when Instagram decided to disable support for Twitter Cards – ending the ability to see Instagram images in the Twitter application. At the time, Instagram explained that this change was done to drive more traffic to Instagram itself.

A short nine years later, Instagram has reversed this decision. The company says that Twitter Card previews will start rolling out today. “Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of that post will appear.”

This means that when someone shares an Instagram link to Twitter, you’ll see a preview of the Instagram post in the Twitter application, just like you do for most other links shared on the platform.

Again, it only took nine years for Instagram to roll out this feature. Maybe there is hope for an Instagram for iPad app after all…

