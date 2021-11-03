Poll: Are you buying any of the new HomePod mini colors?

During the “Unleashed” event, Apple surprised everyone with new HomePod mini colors. The product, which launched in 2020 and surprisingly replaced the original HomePod, is now being sold with three additional colors: orange, yellow, and blue, apart from the already existing black and white options. Are you buying a new HomePod mini?

Although the original HomePod never sold well, Apple has been proud of its $99 take with the HomePod mini. More recently, the company brought the ability to pair two of them with an Apple TV as well as Lossless support for higher-quality sound. Here’s how Apple describe the product:

“HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it’s the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With new vibrant colors, HomePod mini fits in even more places and delivers amazing sound, the power of Siri, and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy.”

Adding more colors not only makes the product even more enjoyable but also gives new users the opportunity to have a different model from everyone else.

It’s important to note that Apple is also slowly expanding HomePod mini to new countries as well. Later this year, the company is set to bring the device to New Zealand, Ireland, and Italy.

Last weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the new colors of HomePod mini would be available starting the first week of November, something that Sam Kohl at AppleTrack had also reported. Then, on November 1, Apple started selling the new colors – and with matching braided cables.

Are you planning to buy a HomePod in a new color? Which one? Vote in the poll and tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: