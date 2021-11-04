Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Craig Federighi vehemently speaks out against iPhone sideloading in Web Summit keynote: ‘Sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend’
- TestFlight now available on the Mac App Store for all users
- Apple shipped 6.5 million laptops in Q3 2021 thanks to MacBook Air
