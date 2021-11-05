Tested: Lululook Urban magnetic iPad stand for 11- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro

One of the things I like about Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad is that it also serves as a magnetic iPad stand ideal for cooking. It keeps the screen upright and safely off the worktop surface, which are the two requirements when using your iPad as a cookbook. The only drawback is that the orientation is landscape, when portrait mode allows you to see more of the recipe at once.

That’s something the Lululook Urban magnetic iPad stand solves. Clearly modeled on the iMac stand, it can be used in both landscape and portrait modes.

The company makes two different models, one with the Urban sub-brand and one without. I’m not sure why – the Urban-branded one looks much nicer, and is only $10 more expensive at $83.

It’s available in two sizes, one each for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, and in two finishes – silver and Space Gray. I tried the larger version, which is compatible with the 3rd, 4th and 5th generation models.

Look and feel

The Urban model is very minimalist in design. It’s essentially a blank gray rectangle sitting above the iMac-style stand. The only marking is a single line along one of the long edges. I have no idea why, and I’d prefer it not be there, but it’s not a big deal. There’s no branding on the front of either stand or magnetic pad, only on the rear.

There’s a smooth non-scratch surface on the front of the pad.

In use

The stand is very adjustable. You can tilt it back and forward to adjust the angle, and you can swivel it to switch between landscape and portrait orientations.

Both adjustments are just done by hand, and the resistance is just right – solid enough to stay perfectly in place, while also feeling smooth and easy to adjust.

The magnetic attachment is very strong. Once the iPad is properly attached, there’s absolutely no way it’s going anywhere! However, you do need to exercise care at first to properly align the iPad.

My only real criticism is that it’s possible for the iPad to stick in a position where it isn’t properly aligned, and from which it could easily fall. Once you’ve gotten the hang of it (in vertical mode, just centre the iPad and align the bottom of the tablet with the bottom of the pad), then it’s easy and there’s no risk of it falling. So much so that the only way to lift it from the pad is from the bottom.

Lululook Urban magnetic iPad stand: price and conclusions

The stand costs $83. This is pretty much on a par with other magnetic iPad stands available. There are, of course, cheaper ones available without magnetic attachment, which are compatible with older models and non-Pro iPads. This includes a nice-looking budget stand, which is Amazon’s Choice.

But for me, magnetic attachment is more convenient, and I’m a fan of the floating look, so personally I think this is worth the premium. This one now lives in our kitchen.

The Lulook Urban magnetic iPad Pro stand is available from Amazon for both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, in either silver or Space Gray.

