Instagram will soon let users support creators through subscriptions

After the huge success of platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans, some social networks have been implementing ways to let users support the people they follow with money. Instagram is about to do just that, as the Meta-owned platform is getting ready to launch a new subscription to support creators.

As noted by analytics firms Sensor Tower and Apptopia (via TechCrunch), the Instagram app for iOS was recently updated with new in-app purchases named “Instagram Subscriptions” with prices ranging from $0.99 to $4.99.

While Instagram doesn’t say what the real purpose of these in-app purchases is, these are likely part of the company’s strategy to further monetize the platform while also offering a way for users to give money to the creators they follow and love. With these in-app purchases showing up on the App Store, the official announcement of the new feature is expected in the near future.

An Instagram subscription to support creators doesn’t exactly come as news, as the company itself confirmed earlier this year that it was working on “Exclusive Stories,” which would be available only to those who pay for them.

This year, Twitter also announced a similar feature called Super Follow, which lets creators offer exclusive content to subscribers. Other platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and YouTube have been working on similar subscriptions.

