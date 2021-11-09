Apple Music closes deal with Tencent Music, now features new catalog of Chinese songs

Apple Music is adding even more songs to its catalog of millions of songs as Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced a partnership to distribute Chinese content through Apple’s own streaming platform.

In a statement, TME said that “record labels and artists who are part of TME Music Cloud can now distribute their music around the world via Apple Music.”

Bringing TME’s premium music content from Chinese labels and creators to Apple Music users worldwide, will enable music lovers to explore China’sunique music culture and genres, further enhancing the global discovery of Chinese music and assisting in the international development of Chinese musicians.

With that, users can expect even more songs in Dolby Atmos and Lossless, and TME is bringing “a large volume of high-quality new music in collaboration with industry partners.” Without mentioning numbers, Tencent Music Entertainment Group says the company attracts “hundreds of thousands of Chinese musicians hoping to achieve their musical dreams through the TME platform.”

This is not the first time Apple had made a deal to bring more of a single genre to its catalog. For example, recently, the company bought the Primephonic service to boost its classical music offerings in Apple Music. The company announced in August:

Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.

Apart from that, users will also be able to take advantage of all these new Chinese composers with the Apple Music Voice Plan, a cheaper subscription that is set to launch in a few countries by the end of this year. With Voice Plan, users will pay $5 per month and use Siri to request their favorite songs and playlists.

