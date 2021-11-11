Twitter brings larger image preview design to its web version

In March, after controversies due to its algorithm, Twitter started testing a new way to preview images on the platform. A few months later, it launched the ability to view larger image previews for iOS and Android. Now, this feature is finally arriving for web users as well.

According to a post by Twitter Support, this feature is rolling out today to all users. The company writes:

“Pic looking good in the Tweet composer? That’s how it will look on the timeline.”

This means, when a user sends a single picture to Twitter, it will appear bigger than before, so you won’t have any problem with the algorithm choosing what part of the image to feature in your timeline.

Another feature the company announced a few months ago was the ability to upload and view 4K images on the app. Unfortunately, it’s still in beta test for some users, and it’s unclear when or whether this function will ever fully launch.

This rollout of larger image preview on the web version comes just a few days after Twitter introduced Twitter Blue to the US and New Zealand.

For $2.99, Blue subscribers can unlock additional functionality, including the ability to undo a just-sent tweet (not quite the edit button that everyone wants) and access to new theming and bookmarking features.

Here are all the functions available with the company’s subscription:

Undo Tweet: available to iOS, Android, and web users

available to iOS, Android, and web users Ad-free articles: available to iOS and web users

available to iOS and web users Thread Viewer: available to iOS, Android, and web users

available to iOS, Android, and web users Bookmark Folders: available to iOS and Android users

available to iOS and Android users App icons: available to iOS and Android users

available to iOS and Android users Upload longer videos: available to web users only

available to web users only Top Articles: available to iOS and web users

available to iOS and web users Custom navigation: available to iOS users

available to iOS users App Theme: available to iOS users

available to iOS users Pinned conversations: available to iOS users

How do you like Twitter Blue and being able to view larger images on the web? Tell us in the comment section below.

