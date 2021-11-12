9to5Rewards: There’s still time to win the iPhone 13 Pro + cases from Survivor

There’s still time to enter the 9to5Rewards iPhone 13 giveaway. Readers have just two weeks left for their chance to take home the new iPhone 13 Pro, courtesy of Survivor. Head below to enter, and check out the new line up of cases for iPhone 13 from Survivor.

Eco Friendly Cases for iPhone 13

To help protect Apple’s new iPhone 13 devices, Survivor created a sustainable collection of cases made entirely from recycled materials. The eco-friendly line up comes in a variety of colors, and models to suit all levels of protection for the new devices. As well as reducing emissions, Survivor utilizes a bunch of features to reduce potential issues with your device.

With up to four layers of protective materials on certain cases from the new collection, Survivor can defend your device against drops up to 20ft. For less severe impacts, Survivor utilizes a scratch resistant material to help keep your case looking fresh over time. This material also deploys an antimicrobial coating to help protect you and your device from interacting with harmful bacteria. Each of the new cases also work seamlessly with MagSafe and other wireless charging methods. Check out the full collection now.

How to enter:

For your chance to win iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Survivor’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Nov. 26, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

