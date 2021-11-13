WhatsApp for iOS to add new privacy features for seeing Profile Photo, Last Seen, About

In a new public beta, WhatsApp is adding more options for users to decide who can see their profile photos, last time they used the app, as well as their about page.

According to always reliable WABetaInfo, version 2.21.230.15 of WhatsApp brings this new “My Contacts Except” feature for specific beta testers. With that, apart from letting “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “Nobody” sees your information, now users can choose who they don’t want to view their Profile Photo, Last Seen, or About information while all other contacts will still be able to.

The publication explains:

People that have an outdated version of WhatsApp or they don’t have the feature enabled still cannot see your information if you exclude them;

When you exclude some contacts from seeing your last seen, you won’t be able to see their last seen as well, so what happens when you set your privacy settings for last seen to “Nobody;”

There might be possible to see the last seen of excluded contacts, but it’s a bug.

Not only that, but with this version of WhatsApp beta, the company is removing the opt-out option of the multi-device beta program, which means users can’t leave the program anymore, as the company plans to make this function one of the most important features coming to the app.

As of now, any user with the latest version of WhatsApp can try multi-device support. The company explains: he “multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. If you join the multi-device beta, you’ll be able to use linked companion devices without the need to keep your phone connected.”

Here’s what you get when enrolling in this public beta program:

You can use WhatsApp on up to four companion devices at one time, but can only have one phone connected to your WhatsApp account at one time.

You’ll still need to register your WhatsApp account and link new devices with your phone.

If you don’t use your phone for over 14 days, your linked devices will become disconnected.

