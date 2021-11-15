Apple extends deadline for Apple Card users to convert purchases into 0% monthly installments

Apple is extending its offer to convert eligible purchases from one-time payments into Apple Card Monthly Installments. The company says that customers now have until December 15, 2021, to request to have eligible purchases converted to an Apple Card Monthly Installment.

As we first reported last month, Apple has been reaching out to Apple Card users who might have expected to receive 0% APR financing automatically when purchasing Apple products with their Apple Card. In an email to customers, Apple explains:

We understand that some customers expected to receive 0% APR financing automatically when purchasing Apple products with their Apple Card. 0% APR financing is available with Apple Card on eligible Apple products when customers choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments while shopping on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or at the Apple Store.

The initial deadline to reach out to Apple Card Specialist to have a purchase converted into monthly installments was November 15. Apple is now emailing Apple Card buyers again, extending that deadline to December 15:

If you expected to receive 0% APR financing with Apple Card Monthly Installments when purchasing an Apple product from either Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller, but you did not, we can help. If you contact us by December 15, 2021, we’ll be able to convert your eligible purchase(s) to an Apple Card Monthly Installment. To expedite your request, please be prepared to identify the transaction(s) for which you expected to get 0% APR and have your receipt ready to provide to a specialist. Please chat with an Apple Card Specialist for assistance.

This means that if you’ve recently made an Apple purchase, you can reach out to Apple Card support to have that purchase converted into monthly installments.

