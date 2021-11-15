PopSockets expands MagSafe offerings with new Surface and Car Vent mounts for iPhone 12/13

Popular accessory maker PopSockets is expanding its lineup of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Today the company announced a new PopMount Car Vent for MagSafe as well as the PopMount Surface for MagSafe. The new accessories are available to order from the PopSockets website today.

The PopMount Car Vent for MagSafe is designed to fit in your car’s air vent and hold your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place. The PopMount Car Vent is meant to be paired with the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, which we went hands-on with earlier this year.

Here’s how PopSockets describes the new PopMount Car Vent accessory:

PopMount Car Vent for MagSafe easily and securely clips onto vertical, horizontal, and angled air vents, holding your phone in place while driving down the street for an errand or across the country on a road trip. For additional phone security, attachment prongs can be rotated to hold onto thick or thin air vents.

Next up, PopSockets has also unveiled the new PopMount Surface accessory for MagSafe. Also designed to be used with the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, this accessory holds your phone in place on any surface. The company explains:

PopMount Surface for MagSafe easily holds your phone in place and fits perfectly in any kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, or locker. Any time, anywhere, you can rely on the PopMount Surface for MagSafe to properly secure your phone. Whether it’s for that perfect photo angle in the best lighting, or hands-free help when making the latest TikTok recipe, the products strong 3M VHB adhesive sticks to almost any surface.

You can order the new PopMount Surface accessory from the PopSockets website today for $20. The PopMount Car Vent is also available today for $30.

