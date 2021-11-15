Twitter makes its new API default for developers; Top Articles now available on iOS

Twitter in 2020 announced a major overhaul to its official API as a way to offer access to more of the social network’s features to third-party apps. While Twitter API v2 was already available as a beta, the company is now making the API the standard for developers.

On its official Developer blog, Twitter confirmed that the Twitter API v2 is now “officially the primary Twitter API.” The new API was made available in July 2020 with significant changes, after developers of third-party Twitter clients complained that they lacked access to important features of the social network.

However, as API v2 was under development, API v1.1 was still the standard for app development. With the official release of Twitter API v2 today, the company says that the old API will remain available, but it will no longer receive updates with new features – only updates to fix critical bugs.

Over the past several months, we’ve shipped lots of new features and endpoints to the API v2 that weren’t previously available on v1.1, including endpoints for Spaces, posting polls in Tweets, and pinning and unpinning Lists […] While the v1.1 API will continue to be available, we’ll only be supporting it for critical bug fixes.

It’s worth noting that there are different access levels for the Twitter API v2. For instance, developers can choose between Essential, Elevated, and Managed access. Each allows a number of tweets and apps per month. More details about the new API can be found on Twitter’s website.

Top Articles now available on iOS

On a related note, Twitter’s Top Articles are now available in the iOS app for Blue subscribers. With Top Articles, users can easily see the most shared articles in the last 24 hours and what the people they follow are saying about them.

See which articles are Tweeted the most by your network. When the accounts you follow Tweet, Retweet or Quote Tweet an article we’ll automatically list the top 25 under your Top Articles. Tap on an article to view its content, or tap the profiles to join the conversations it’s creating. Twitter Blue subscribers can find Top Articles in their Profile menu.

Available now on iOS — see what your network is sharing in the last 24 hours with Top Articles so you’ll always know what’s *really* going on. Check it out and add it to your Custom Navigation bar pic.twitter.com/NxLW8fTTPn — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a fix to prevent tweets from unexpectedly disappearing with a sudden refresh is now being rolled out for Twitter Web users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: